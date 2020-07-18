Society

Crowds gather at Florida parties to spread COVID-19, sheriff says

KISSIMMEE, Florida -- Deputies in Osceola Count, Florida have been busy breaking up so-called COVID-19 parties, and hundreds were captured on video.

Sheriff Russ Gibson told WFTV-TV attendees are either planning to catch the virus or they don't care if they do.

"We're going to have extra patrols out there, especially when we know these parties are going on tonight, tomorrow night," Gibson said. "Generally speaking, they're on the weekends."

Video from a sheriff's helicopter showed people dancing and socializing in the middle of residential streets in the Kissimmee area. Vacation properties are being rented for the parties, the sheriff said.

RELATED: 30-year-old dies after Texas 'COVID party,' thought coronavirus was a hoax

Despite the close-contact, Gibson said his office doesn't have much power to stop what's happening.

"These are recommendations by the CDC and that's what we're going by, but they're not violating the law," Gibson told WFTV. "There is no law."

Gibson said extra patrols were planned as noise complaints have increased.

SEE ALSO: Students throw COVID-19 parties to bet on who will catch virus first
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyfloridafloridasocial distancingcoronaviruspartysheriffu.s. & worldcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Rep. John Lewis remembered for legacy of 'good trouble'
Newsom announces which CA school districts can reopen this fall
DEA agents raid Antelope Valley marijuana sites
Ice cream vendor speaks out after vicious attack in LA
Doctor who survived COVID-19 bewildered by public disregard
OC schools make plans for distance learning in fall
First look at the new SoFi Stadium in Inglewood
Show More
Surprise royal wedding: Princess Beatrice marries at at Windsor
'Dangerous' sex offender moves out of OC after warnings
Tamar Braxton hospitalized after possible suicide attempt
SoCal cities shut down streets to accommodate outdoor dining
13-year-old SoCal boy dies suddenly, possibly due to COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News