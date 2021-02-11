California Dreaming

California Dreaming: Cultural diversity - one of the Golden State's greatest assets

By Jose Mayorquin
Few places in the world offer more cultural diversity than California. Many experts believe that this diversity is the true gold behind the Golden State's past, present and future.

"The United States is often described as a grand experiment. Well, the most experimental part of the United States is California," said Roberto Suro, professor of public policy at the University of Southern California. "Right now, we're engaged in a phenomenal experiment of trying to see how a very diverse, very complex society creates a 21st century economy that has some equality to it."

For many nationalities, California is home to the largest population outside of the country of origin.

"It's kind of an umbilical cord," said Suro. "It's multiple umbilical cords that are connecting California to these other nations in a very energetic, very positive way personally, commercially and culturally. And, they have an influence that permeates the whole society."

"California has always led the way," said Ralph Remington, director of cultural affairs at the San Francisco Arts Commission. "It's become this place now that people are interested in because of those many different cultures."

"We've known for a full quarter century that the California population was heading to where it is now, this state of extraordinary diversity," said Suro. "Looking to the future, the key is to understand that our population is our greatest asset. This very diverse population is a greater asset than our weather, than our coasts, than whatever lies in our mountains. It's our people that have made California from the start, and its our people that will make California in the future.

Our special docuseries "California Dreaming" explores the challenges, solutions and people striving to keep the Golden State great, and the California Dream alive. Download our app on Roku, AppleTV, FireTV or AndroidTV to watch the special now on your TV!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societycaliforniacalifornia dreamingmedicaltravelbusinessarts & culturepoliticsdiversitycalifornia
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CALIFORNIA DREAMING
Why are wildfires getting worse?
Cost of living remains a challenge
Earthquakes and the Golden State
Reimagining child care in the Golden State
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Multiple victims in Colo. grocery store shooting: Sources
Bobby Brown Jr.'s cause of death was drug-related, coroner says
Dog seriously wounded in 101 Freeway shooting
EDD down: CA residents unable to access unemployment website
'Genius: Aretha' details legendary performer's life
LASD: No evidence of hate crime in killing of Asian woman in Compton
Which COVID-19 vaccine is best? Breaking down the differences
Show More
Lakers Hall of Famer Elgin Baylor dies at 86
Veteran utilizes military experience to help as Red Cross volunteer
LASD program provides in-home vaccinations for those with disabilities
LAUSD plans to reopen first group of schools week of April 12
Las Virgenes Unified welcomes thousands of students back
More TOP STORIES News