SOCIETY

Cypress Hill's B-Real opens Dr. Greenthumb's marijuana dispensary in Sylmar

EMBED </>More Videos

Cypress Hill's B-Real was on hand for the ribbon-cutting at Dr. Greenthumb's dispensary on Wednesday, where customers lined up to meet the L.A. celebrity while purchasing cannabis. (KABC)

By
SYLMAR, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A new marijuana dispensary in Sylmar has the support of a local hip-hop star.

Cypress Hill's B-Real was on hand for the ribbon-cutting at Dr. Greenthumb's dispensary on Wednesday, where customers lined up to meet the L.A. celebrity while purchasing cannabis.

Dr. Greenthumb's gets its name from the similarly titled song produced by B-Real, who is part-owner of the dispensary.

Although business was booming during the store's opening, the marijuana industry itself is still facing numerous challenges.

Taxes are high in California and there is still a lot of pot on the black market.

B-Real is convinced, however, that illegal sellers will eventually be pushed out of the market.

"You just have to figure out a way to keep what you're doing in the shop at a quality that will compete with anything," he said.

Dr. Greenthumb's carries a large variety of different strains as well as edible products.

"It's kind of great," L.A. customer Sandy Morales said. "It's like just going into a liquor store, like the mall. It's wonderful."

While the price can be high in the legal stores, many people are willing to pay top dollar.

"It's cleaner, they have more control over it, it's being regulated," L.A. customer Antonia Ramos said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societymarijuanalegalhip-hopdrugscannabis watchregulationsSylmarLos Angeles CountyLos AngelesSan Fernando Valley
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Immigrant US Army veteran fighting for citizenship in LA court
Former TV news reporter helping people live 'Unfiltered'
Top stories from ABC7 on Instagram
OC family shares rare world record - 4 birthdays on same day
More Society
Top Stories
Ex-LAPD officer pleads no contest to sexually abusing former cadet
LA is first in US to install subway body scanners
Immigrant US Army veteran fighting for citizenship in LA court
Holy Fire containment rises to 72 percent in Lake Elsinore-Corona
Teen's dad accused of killing alleged bathroom creeper
Authorities search for suspect in fatal hit-and-run in Lancaster
Man pleads not guilty to destroying Trump's Walk of Fame star
Trump makes good on threat to revoke Brennan's clearance
Show More
Riverside police: Photo shows suspect wanted for sexual battery
Report: LA drivers lose $3K yearly due to bad roads, traffic
Stolen vehicle suspect collides with innocent driver after police chase
Investigators work to determine cause of Compton strip mall fire
Dangerous surf conditions expected for OC, LA beaches
More News