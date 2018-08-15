A new marijuana dispensary in Sylmar has the support of a local hip-hop star.Cypress Hill's B-Real was on hand for the ribbon-cutting at Dr. Greenthumb's dispensary on Wednesday, where customers lined up to meet the L.A. celebrity while purchasing cannabis.Dr. Greenthumb's gets its name from the similarly titled song produced by B-Real, who is part-owner of the dispensary.Although business was booming during the store's opening, the marijuana industry itself is still facing numerous challenges.Taxes are high in California and there is still a lot of pot on the black market.B-Real is convinced, however, that illegal sellers will eventually be pushed out of the market."You just have to figure out a way to keep what you're doing in the shop at a quality that will compete with anything," he said.Dr. Greenthumb's carries a large variety of different strains as well as edible products."It's kind of great," L.A. customer Sandy Morales said. "It's like just going into a liquor store, like the mall. It's wonderful."While the price can be high in the legal stores, many people are willing to pay top dollar."It's cleaner, they have more control over it, it's being regulated," L.A. customer Antonia Ramos said.