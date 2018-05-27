Supporters of a temporary homeless shelter that would go up in a vacant parking lot in Koreatown set up a demonstration near an intersection Saturday.The group set up tents and signs, as well as had music and live performances near the intersection of Vermont Avenue and Wilshire Boulevard. Not far from that area, a possible homeless shelter that would house about 100 people could be set up in a vacant parking lot owned by the city."Everyone in this town, in this city, has a right to better themselves through shelter and getting the help that they need to get permanent housing. To deny that to people is a crime," William Jackson said.The plan is opposed by residents and store owners, who are concerned that the location of the temporary shelter could negatively impact businesses and safety.There are about 400 homeless people in Koreatown alone, and if the temporary shelter were approved, it would house some of those people for up to three years.Supporters also set up tents to show what the area would look like if the City Council does not approve the shelter. Mayor Eric Garcetti committed $20 million to getting homeless people off the streets and into shelters."Let's come together as a community, listen to both sides and see if we can come to some amicable solution that helps homelessness and the community," Daniel Kim said.The proposal for the shelter passed the homeless committee and will move toward a vote from the City Council in the next few weeks.