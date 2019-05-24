Disneyland holding auditions for 'Star Wars' Stormtroopers

Ahead of the highly anticipated opening of "Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge," Disneyland is holding two open casting calls on Friday for Stormtroopers.
The job description says performers will appear before thousands of guests each day and must be high-energy performers who "bring to life some of the exciting characters from the Star Wars saga."
Performers must be between 5'10" and 6 feet tall.
The casting calls are at the Onstage Dance Center in Downey.
Participants must arrive by 9:30 a.m. for the morning session, and by 2 p.m. for the afternoon session.
Find more information on the casting calls at disneycareers.com.
