Society

New photos inside 'Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge' at Disneyland released

By ABC7.com staff
ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- New pictures have just been released from inside Disneyland's "Star Wars Galaxy's Edge."

The photos released Friday from the latest issue of D23 show even more stunning details from inside the billion dollar new land.

You can see inside the Millennium Falcon and other intergalactic details from the remote outpost planet of Batuu.

Galaxy's Edge officially opens May 31st.

Reservations through June 23 are booked, unless you stay at a Disneyland Hotel.

Disney is the parent company of ABC7.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyanaheim hillsorange countydisneylandstar wars
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Boy recounts helping sister flee laundromat when SoCal earthquake hit
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Exotic bird turns out to be seagull doused in curry
Family of man killed during Compton shootout wants answers
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
Activists worry about potential abuse of face scans for ICE
Show More
SoCal contractor reveals lessons learned about earthquake insurance
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
Kids with hand differences show how to climb rocks without hands
California to pay off nearly $60 million in student loans for doctors
More TOP STORIES News