Society

Disneyland raises prices on tickets, annual passes

Prices for some tickets at Disneyland increased on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020.

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- The happiest place on earth just got a little more expensive on Tuesday.

Disneyland has raised prices of its tickets, including some single-day passes, multi-day passes and annual passes, according to Disneyland Resort.

The price for the most premium single-day tickets increased by 3 percent, 5 percent for parkhopper tickets and 5 percent for premium annual passes. The cost remains the same for single-day, lower-priced tickets and a mid-priced parkhopper ticket.

The price increase comes ahead of the theme park's opening of the Avenger's Campus, which will open this Summer.

EMBED More News Videos

Do you have what it takes to become a superhero? Find out at Avengers Campus, which begins "recruiting" at Disney California Adventure park in summer 2020!



In addition, Disneyland's previous three-tier system has changed to a five-tier system. Single-day tickets previously ranged from $104 to $149. The five-tier system tickets range from $104 to $154.

The cheapest annual pass has increased from $399 to $419, and the most expensive passes, Signature and Signature Plus, increased by $50 to $1,449.

The cost of parking remains the same at $25.

Disney is the parent company of ABC7.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyanaheimorange countyticketsamusement parkdisneyland
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Disneyland Resort launches special ticket offer for SoCal residents
Rise of the Resistance opens at Disneyland: Here's what you need to know
Disneyland's Avengers Campus begins 'recruiting' in 2020
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus quarantine lifted for evacuees at IE military base
New video shows wreckage from Kobe Bryant helicopter crash
2 women sought in robbery of men they met at LA restaurant
Motorcyclist killed in Rancho Cucamonga crash on 15 Fwy
Student's dad charged in alleged sex cult case at NY college
Pedestrian-related accidents continue to rise in L.A.
Wine prices to drop due to excess of grapes
Show More
Oscar wins for 'Parasite' ignite Koreatown, Asian filmmakers worldwide
Baby gorilla born at LA Zoo is a girl
6-year-old SC girl missing after getting off school bus
1 killed, 2 injured after multi-vehicle crash in Inglewood
Ventura County school bus driver accused of relationship with teen girl
More TOP STORIES News