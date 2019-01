EMBED >More News Videos Disney Parks gave "Star Wars" fans a special Christmas present by releasing some behind-the-scenes footage of the franchise-themed lands at Disneyland and Walt Disney World.

Visiting Disneyland Resort in Anaheim will now cost you more.Some daily tickets, annual passes and parking increased by as much as 25 percent on Sunday.A one-day, one-park ticket is now $104 for low-demand days, such as May weekdays. Tickets for regular days are $129, and peak-day tickets are $149. The least expensive one-day ticket to Disney World in Florida is $109.The price hikes come as more visitors are expected for this summer's opening of "Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge." It is the second round of price increases in the past year."We continue to provide our guests with a variety of ticket offerings to meet their needs, while helping us to spread visitation, better manage demand and deliver a great experience," said Disneyland Resort spokesperson Liz Jaeger.Good news for locals: Starting Monday, Disneyland is offering special three-day tickets for Southern California residents. Eligible guests can visit either park or both parks at special rates. In addition to the three-day tickets, all three Disneyland hotels are offering special rates on standard and premium rooms for a limited time.