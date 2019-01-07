SOCIETY

Disneyland ticket and parking prices increase; cheapest daily ticket over $100

Visiting Disneyland Resort in Anaheim will now cost you more. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) --
Visiting Disneyland Resort in Anaheim will now cost you more.

Some daily tickets, annual passes and parking increased by as much as 25 percent on Sunday.

A one-day, one-park ticket is now $104 for low-demand days, such as May weekdays. Tickets for regular days are $129, and peak-day tickets are $149. The least expensive one-day ticket to Disney World in Florida is $109.

The price hikes come as more visitors are expected for this summer's opening of "Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge."

Disney Parks gave "Star Wars" fans a special Christmas present by releasing some behind-the-scenes footage of the franchise-themed lands at Disneyland and Walt Disney World.



It is the second round of price increases in the past year.

"We continue to provide our guests with a variety of ticket offerings to meet their needs, while helping us to spread visitation, better manage demand and deliver a great experience," said Disneyland Resort spokesperson Liz Jaeger.

Good news for locals: Starting Monday, Disneyland is offering special three-day tickets for Southern California residents. Eligible guests can visit either park or both parks at special rates. In addition to the three-day tickets, all three Disneyland hotels are offering special rates on standard and premium rooms for a limited time.

RELATED: Disneyland offering special 3-day tickets, hotel rates for SoCal residents
To celebrate 2019, Disneyland is offering special three-day tickets for Southern California residents.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
