ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) --Disneyland's Sleeping Beauty Castle is getting a major makeover, resulting in the closure of part of the iconic attraction for months.
The castle's roof incurred some damage during the Diamond Celebrations back in 2015.
It was temporarily repaired at the time, but now, much of the roof will be replaced.
From Jan. 17 through spring 2019, the castle walk-through exhibit will be closed for repairs, park officials said.
Disney is the parent company of ABC7.