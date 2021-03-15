Costa Mesa bar unveils Dolly Parton mural dedicated to frontline workers

The Strut Bar & Club also honored Parton for her $1 million contribution to help fund the development of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine.
The colorful mural was created by local artist David Gilmore and unveiled Saturday by the bar's owner, Luke Nero.
Parton contributed the $1 million to Vanderbilt University in April 2020 and it was later revealed that the research contributed to the development of the Moderna vaccine. Parton herself was vaccinated with the Moderna vaccine earlier this month.
