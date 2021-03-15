Costa Mesa bar unveils Dolly Parton mural dedicated to frontline workers

<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=10383660" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Dolly Parton on Tuesday received her first shot of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine she helped fund with a $1 million donation to Vanderbilt University last year. "I've been waiting a while. I'm old enough to get it, and I'm smart enough to get it," she said.