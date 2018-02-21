A 9-year-old boy from Florida is making it his mission to thank police officers one doughnut at a time.Tyler Carach has travelled across the country -- 27 states so far, he said -- giving away doughnuts to cops for their work. The boy's mother, Sheena Carach, said he's delivered more than 50,000 doughnuts in a span of 17 months. On Wednesday, Tyler made a stop to visit LAPD officers."We always try to do the right thing, and we're always working in the communities we serve and protecting individuals on the streets, but to see a gesture like this is really appreciative," said LAPD officer Mike Lopez. "It's really nice."The plan for feeding officers doughnuts began as a simple idea. After seeing four deputies, Tyler joked with his mother that police officers' meal of choice is coffee and doughnuts."I asked my mom if I can buy the mini doughnuts with my own money," Tyler said, to which his mom said yes.Not surprisingly, Tyler wants to be a police officer when he grows up, specifically a K-9 officer, because he gets to be a cop and have a dog.