'Donut boy' comes to LA to thank police officers

Nine-year-old Tyler Carach has traveled across the country handing out doughnuts to police officers to thank them for their work. (KABC)

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A 9-year-old boy from Florida is making it his mission to thank police officers one doughnut at a time.

Tyler Carach has travelled across the country -- 27 states so far, he said -- giving away doughnuts to cops for their work. The boy's mother, Sheena Carach, said he's delivered more than 50,000 doughnuts in a span of 17 months. On Wednesday, Tyler made a stop to visit LAPD officers.

"We always try to do the right thing, and we're always working in the communities we serve and protecting individuals on the streets, but to see a gesture like this is really appreciative," said LAPD officer Mike Lopez. "It's really nice."

The plan for feeding officers doughnuts began as a simple idea. After seeing four deputies, Tyler joked with his mother that police officers' meal of choice is coffee and doughnuts.

"I asked my mom if I can buy the mini doughnuts with my own money," Tyler said, to which his mom said yes.

Not surprisingly, Tyler wants to be a police officer when he grows up, specifically a K-9 officer, because he gets to be a cop and have a dog.
