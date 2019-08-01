Society

Dozens injured in water park wave pool malfunction in China

CHINA -- Officials in China have temporarily closed a waterpark while they try to figure out why a gentle wave pool produced a man-made tsunami.

The now-viral video shows a giant wave crashing into visitors at the amusement park last weekend.

Many guests tried to swim away from the wall of water but wound up smashing into one another.

At least 44 people were hurt.

Fortunately, none of the injuries were serious.

Officials believe faulty electrical equipment may be to blame.
