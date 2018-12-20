HOLIDAY

Elderly man leaves behind 14 years of Christmas gifts for 2-year-old neighbor

EMBED </>More Videos

Before he passed away, an elderly man wanted to make sure his young neighbor continued getting Christmas presents from him -- so he left more than a decade's worth of presents behind for the 2-year-old. (Owen Williams/Twitter)

Before he passed away, an elderly man wanted to make sure his young neighbor continued getting Christmas presents from him -- so he left more than a decade's worth of presents behind for the 2-year-old.

Owen Williams chronicled the touching series of gifts on Twitter, explaining that his neighbor's daughter came over after her father's death with a large plastic bag.

"In the sack were all the Christmas presents he'd bought for *our* daughter for the next (fourteen) years," Williams wrote. "He always told us he'd live (until) he was 100 years old, so these gifts would have taken him up to our little girl's 16th Christmas."



Williams said he and his wife would continue to give their young daughter "a present from Ken" each year for the next 14 years.

He remembered his neighbor as a man of many hobbies who was kind to the family dog.


Williams later tweeted that he had opened one of the presents -- he and his wife couldn't resist -- and found a book from French artist and writer Tomi Ungerer.



"We're definitely going to open one every year (until) 2032, by the way. It'll be our way of remembering an immensely generous gentleman - our new Christmas tradition," Williams added.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyfeel goodholidaychristmasu.s. & worldchristmas gifteuropeacts of kindness
HOLIDAY
'A Charlie Brown Christmas' to air on ABC Dec. 20
Eagle Rock 4th-grader sells churros to buy toys for kids in need
Holiday traffic: Worst times to drive in Los Angeles
5 Tips to survive awkward holiday talk with family
More holiday
SOCIETY
Amazon packages dumped: Boxes retrieved but still no explanation
Top stories from ABC7 on Instagram
Eagle Rock 4th-grader sells churros to buy toys for kids in need
Mexico to let migrants remain while US asylum claims proceed
More Society
Top Stories
LAPD seizes $20M in drugs, cash, guns
Woman killed in hit-and-run with truck on 210 Fwy
Wildomar barricade involving armed suspect prompts evacuations
Defense Secretary Mattis leaving after clashes with Trump
Upland police warn residents of scam artists soliciting donations
Amazon packages dumped: Boxes retrieved but still no explanation
VIDEO: Doorbell cam spots armed men outside Covina home
Lynwood city employee to receive $850K in harassment settlement
Show More
Holiday traffic: Worst times to drive in Los Angeles
3.5-magnitude quake strikes near Aguanga in Riverside County
Eagle Rock 4th-grader sells churros to buy toys for kids in need
LAX offers tips for holiday travel
Trump tells GOP leaders he won't sign bill to avoid shutdown
More News