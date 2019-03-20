Eyewitness This: FDA approves 1st postpartum drug, list of produce with most pesticides, LA Sparks help local female veterans

FDA approves drug for treating postpartum depression
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved the first drug specifically developed for severe depression after childbirth.
The agency on Tuesday approved Sage Therapeutics' Zulresso, an IV drug given over 2 days.
In a company-funded study of new mothers with moderate or severe postpartum depression, half the women given Zulresso had depression end within 2 days, about double the rate of those in a comparison group given dummy treatments.
Postpartum depression affects about 400,000 American women a year. It's often treated with antidepressants, though they can take several weeks to help and don't always work.
Sage said Zulresso will cost$34,000without insurance, plus costs for the stay in a hospital or infusion center.
Los Angeles Sparks gives back to community
The Los Angeles Sparks is expanding its philanthropic footprint.
The team is partnering with Los Angeles County to provide health and mental health resources to women veterans.
The yearlong campaign is called "Spark the True You." It will be the largest community-based partnership in WNBA history!
The team hopes the programs help women overcome the stigma of mental illness.
"Dirty Dozen" list of produce
Just how safe is the food in your kitchen? The Environmental Working Group released its annual "Dirty Dozen" list of fruits and vegetables.
The list includes the top 12 veggies and fruits found to have highest amount of pesticide residue.
The first three items on the list include strawberries, spinach and kale. Other "dirty" foods include cherries and nectarines.
Among the most "cleanest" are avocados, sweet corn and pineapples.
Researchers warn consuming pesticides have been linked to health issues concerning cancer and fertility.
View the full "Dirty Dozen" list by visiting www.ewg.org.