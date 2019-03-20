Society

Eyewitness This: FDA approves 1st postpartum drug, list of produce with most pesticides, LA Sparks help local female veterans

EMBED <>More Videos

Here are some stories to start your day. The Los Angeles Sparks are helping local women veterans, the FDA has approved the first drug specifically developed for postpartum depression, plus how clean is the produce in your kitchen? The "Dirty Dozen" produce list is out - and it shows the top veggies and fruits with the highest amount of pesticide residue.

By
Here are some stories to start your day.

FDA approves drug for treating postpartum depression
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved the first drug specifically developed for severe depression after childbirth.

The agency on Tuesday approved Sage Therapeutics' Zulresso, an IV drug given over 2 days.

In a company-funded study of new mothers with moderate or severe postpartum depression, half the women given Zulresso had depression end within 2 days, about double the rate of those in a comparison group given dummy treatments.

Postpartum depression affects about 400,000 American women a year. It's often treated with antidepressants, though they can take several weeks to help and don't always work.

Sage said Zulresso will cost$34,000without insurance, plus costs for the stay in a hospital or infusion center.

Los Angeles Sparks gives back to community
The Los Angeles Sparks is expanding its philanthropic footprint.

The team is partnering with Los Angeles County to provide health and mental health resources to women veterans.

The yearlong campaign is called "Spark the True You." It will be the largest community-based partnership in WNBA history!

The team hopes the programs help women overcome the stigma of mental illness.

"Dirty Dozen" list of produce
Just how safe is the food in your kitchen? The Environmental Working Group released its annual "Dirty Dozen" list of fruits and vegetables.

The list includes the top 12 veggies and fruits found to have highest amount of pesticide residue.

The first three items on the list include strawberries, spinach and kale. Other "dirty" foods include cherries and nectarines.

Among the most "cleanest" are avocados, sweet corn and pineapples.

Researchers warn consuming pesticides have been linked to health issues concerning cancer and fertility.

View the full "Dirty Dozen" list by visiting www.ewg.org.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
societymedicaleyewitness thiswnbabasketballfood safetyfruitwomens healthhealthfdabirthfoodveteransprescription drugslos angeles sparksmental healthcommunity
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
3 hospitalized after pickup truck plows into crowded bar in Highland
VIDEO: Suspect breakdances at end of CHP chase
Memorial held for USC music student shot, killed near campus
'Fantastic Adventures' YouTube star charged with child abuse
New bridge housing center opening up in Hollywood
Wendy Williams reveals she is living in 'sober house'
Lancaster super bloom becomes new hot spot, putting poppies in danger
Show More
Culver City parents describe death of 6-month-old baby
Disney and 21st Century Fox acquisition becomes official
San Bernardino: Naked man running across 215 Fwy struck, killed
Up to 700 rats were living with elderly family in Ojai home, officials say
Pepper ball used after fight at Moreno Valley school
More TOP STORIES News