Eyewitness This: Biden announces presidential bid, California vaccine bill moves forward, Pop-Up Disney! exhibit comes to OC

California vaccine legislation

Here are some stories to start your day.A major but widely expected announcement was made Thursday morning by former Vice President Joe Biden.In a video message, Biden ended months of speculation by becoming the 20th Democrat to join the 2020 race.This is his third time running for president -- after serving nearly 40 years in the senate and two terms as vice president under Barack Obama. But his road to the nomination is not without hurdles.This time around, the 76-year-old is entering the race with many -- but not all -- polls showing him as the front-runner.State lawmakers are moving forward with a plan for tougher rules on vaccinations.Hundreds of people testified against the proposal, but a committee approved it late Wednesday night.It would give state public health officials -- instead of local doctors -- the power to decide which children can skip the shots.Some lawmakers say stronger oversight is needed to stop bogus exemptions.Up next -- the proposal will head to a fiscal committee.A heads up -- or "ears up" as the case may be -- for fans of Mickey Mouse.There's a new Disney pop-up about Mr. Mouse at the former ESPN Zone building in Anaheim.The exhibit has several themed rooms and, of course, tons of places to take those pics for Instagram.The exhibit opens to the public on Friday.