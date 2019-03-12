Eyewitness This: 1 billion butterflies swarm SoCal, Pillsbury flour recall, first full trailer for 'Aladdin'

Here are the stories to start your day.There are swarms of small butterflies flying around Southern California right now!About one billion so-called "Painted Ladies" are flying north from the deserts of Mexico. Residents in places like Burbank, San Bernardino, and Hermosa Beach have captured them on camera.Experts say it's an unusually large migration because of heavy rain!Heads up to all you bakers out there. More than 12,000 cases of Pillsbury flour is being recalled over salmonella concerns.Hometown Food Company issued a voluntary recall for select Pillsbury Unbleached All Purpose Flour products.According to the USDA, people should check the "best if used by" date for April 19 or 20 of 2020. The USDA is warning people never to eat raw cookie dough or any kind of raw flour.The first full trailer for Disney's live-action Aladdin is finally here!The new trailer includes much more of Will Smith's Genie and snippets of the songs from the original animated film - including "A Whole New World," a fan favorite!.Aladdin arrives in theaters May 24.