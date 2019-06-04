Eyewitness This: Coachella puppy continues miraculous recovery, Burbank Airport flight paths draw noise complaints, California ranks high on best economies list

Here are some stories to start your day.
Coachella puppy found beaten, burned is defying all odds
A weeks-old puppy that was found badly burned, beaten and left for dead in a Coachella dumpster is doing well and defying all odds.
New video from Animal Hope and Wellness shows the playful pup enjoying herself while eating on her own and playing around on grass.
The pooch, named Hope, is doing a whole lot better, and is expected to make a full recovery.
Many near Hollywood Burbank Airport fed up with noise from low-flying planes
People living near the Hollywood Burbank Airport are demanding officials do something about the noise from jets taking off and flying over their homes.
They say the problems started when the Federal Aviation Administration implemented satellite-based routes, which changed the flight paths a couple of years ago.
Neighbors say it saves the airlines money, but subjects people below the narrow routes to harsh conditions.
The airport's director says he plans to convene a round table with several leaders to try and come up with some solution.
California ranked 4th best economy by WalletHub
California's economy is apparently doing better than most other states.
WalletHub just ranked the Golden State with the fourth best economy behind Washington, Utah and Massachusetts
The personal finance website used government data among other sources to compare economic activity and health, as well as innovative potential.
California has one of the highest percentage of jobs in high-tech industries and tied with four other states for most independent inventor patents.
