Eyewitness This: Skip LA traffic by flying, heartwarming military reunion, plus Lady Gaga speaks out about Oscars performance

Eyewitness This: Here are the stories to start your day.
Skip rush hour traffic and FLOAT!
Rush hour traffic in SoCal isn't easy - but a solution may soon give daily commuters the option of flying over it.
It's called FLOAT, which stands for Fly Over All Traffic. The idea is to provide Monday through Friday air shuttle service, taking advantage of the 26 general aviation airports across the greater Los Angeles region.
But it's not cheap. It would cost $1,200 a month -- which breaks down to about $30 each way.
FLOAT plans to start offering its flyover commute in the next few months. For more information visit the company's website at www.floatshuttle.com.
Marine returns home early, surprises 2 young sons in Laguna Niguel
Two Orange County kids who helped the YMCA's "Stocking for the Troops" program back in December got a surprise gift of their own on Wednesday.
Hayden and Maxwell's dad -- Master Sgt. Jeremy Nieznanski returned from deployment early and surprised his sons.
The boys were reading a letter written to their father, who is a Marine serving overseas, and when they looked up, they couldn't believe their eyes!
Lady Gaga addresses Cooper romance rumors after THAT Oscars performance
It was such an intimate Oscars performance, and when Lady Gaga stopped by "Jimmy Kimmel Live" Wednesday night, he asked the singer about the romance rumors. The singer just rolled her eyes.
"First of all, social media, quite frankly, is the toilet of the internet," she reflected. "And what it has done to pop culture is abysmal."
The rumors swirled despite the fact that Cooper has been dating Irina Shayk for years, and they have a child together. Gaga first seemed to address the matter on Twitter on Monday, calling Cooper a "true friend."
Gaga told Kimmel that everything viewers saw was orchestrated to create a romantic moment.
"People saw love. And guess what? That's what we wanted you to see. This is a love song, 'Shallow.' The movie, A Star Is Born, it's a love story," she said. "We worked so hard. We worked all week on that performance."
