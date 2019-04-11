Eyewitness This: Measles warning in Long Beach, Ford recalls popular pickups, internship for sweets lovers!

Measles warning in Long Beach

Here are some stories to start your day.There's a health warning for Long Beach. Officials say someone with measles traveled through the city's airport.That puts anyone who was there at the same time at risk of getting the infectious disease.The person with measles left from Gate 11 on a JetBlue flight to San Francisco -- the morning of March 30. The person then left again from Gate 7 the morning of April 7.Heads up - there's a big recall from Ford. The company is recalling 327,000 F Series pickup trucks for a second time.The latest recall is to fix problems with engine block heater cables that can cause fires.Ford says an inspection from an earlier recall in December may have damaged those cables.The recall covers F-150s from 2015 through 2019, and Super Duty trucks from 2017 through 2019.Got a sweet tooth? Then this internship is for you! Mars Wrigley, the company that makes candies like M&M's, Twix, and Snickers, is hiring!The program is not only fully paid, but also comes with a signing bonus of one year's worth of candy!Interns will travel to manufacturing sites, learn how to produce gum, work on the global volunteer program, and more.But the best perk? Sampling unreleased chocolate, gum, and candy!