Eyewitness This

Eyewitness This: Malibu vehicle break-ins spike, Darth Vader costume may sell for $2M, Burger King to deliver to drivers stuck in LA traffic

Here are some stories to start your day.

Vehicle burglaries on the rise at Malibu beaches

Heads-up if you're going to the beach in Malibu because the LA County Sheriff's Department says there's been a spike in car break-ins recently.

According to the department, more than 30 vehicles were broken into during the month of April and the majority of those vehicles have been locked. Deputies say the thieves have been watching people hide their keys as they go surfing. Once you hit the water, they hit your car looking for anything of value.

Deputies say Surfrider Beach has been among the very hardest hit in Malibu.

Darth Vader costume may sell for $2 million

He's possibly the most iconic villain from a galaxy far, far away, and his costume is set for auction in Los Angeles.

A rare Darth Vader costume used in "Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back" will hit the auction block.

It's expected to fetch between $1 and $2 million dollars. The 17-piece ensemble comes with gloves, boots, a pair of capes and that infamous helmet.

Burger King to deliver to drivers stuck in L.A. traffic

You'll soon be able to order a Whopper while stuck in traffic. Burger King is offering a service in a traffic jam in L.A.

The "Traffic Jam Whopper" is already available in Mexico City.

It identifies congested areas using real-time traffic data.

Waze banner ads and digital billboards alert drivers when the service is available in their location, and drivers can use voice commands to order up their meal.

Finally, a Burger King courier finds you using Google Maps to track you down.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societymalibulos angeles countylos angelesburger kingbeachesburglaryeyewitness thisbreak instar warstrafficburgers
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
EYEWITNESS THIS
US women's soccer team expected to visit SoCal on victory tour
San Bernardino County's 1st measles case of 2019 confirmed
CA cities rank among the worst for building rainy day funds, report suggests
Data finds L.A. County's fastest and slowest days for commuting
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Exotic bird turns out to be seagull doused in curry
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
Activists worry about potential abuse of face scans for ICE
SoCal contractor reveals lessons learned about earthquake insurance
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Show More
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
Kids with hand differences show how to climb rocks without hands
California to pay off nearly $60 million in student loans for doctors
Young photographer captures L.A.'s homeless to humanize issue
New state budget gives L.A. millions to fight homelessness
More TOP STORIES News