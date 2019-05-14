Eyewitness This: Malibu vehicle break-ins spike, Darth Vader costume may sell for $2M, Burger King to deliver to drivers stuck in LA traffic

Here are some stories to start your day.
Vehicle burglaries on the rise at Malibu beaches
Heads-up if you're going to the beach in Malibu because the LA County Sheriff's Department says there's been a spike in car break-ins recently.
According to the department, more than 30 vehicles were broken into during the month of April and the majority of those vehicles have been locked. Deputies say the thieves have been watching people hide their keys as they go surfing. Once you hit the water, they hit your car looking for anything of value.
Deputies say Surfrider Beach has been among the very hardest hit in Malibu.
Darth Vader costume may sell for $2 million
He's possibly the most iconic villain from a galaxy far, far away, and his costume is set for auction in Los Angeles.
A rare Darth Vader costume used in "Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back" will hit the auction block.
It's expected to fetch between $1 and $2 million dollars. The 17-piece ensemble comes with gloves, boots, a pair of capes and that infamous helmet.
Burger King to deliver to drivers stuck in L.A. traffic
You'll soon be able to order a Whopper while stuck in traffic. Burger King is offering a service in a traffic jam in L.A.
The "Traffic Jam Whopper" is already available in Mexico City.
It identifies congested areas using real-time traffic data.
Waze banner ads and digital billboards alert drivers when the service is available in their location, and drivers can use voice commands to order up their meal.
Finally, a Burger King courier finds you using Google Maps to track you down.
