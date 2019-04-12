Eyewitness This: Nipsey Hussle to be buried in LA, Disney+ unveiled, SpaceX's historic rocket launch

Nipsey Hussle laid to rest

Disney's streaming service unveiled

SpaceX sticks the landing

Family and friends will gather to remember Nipsey Hussle at a private funeral service on Friday.The slain rapper's body is expected to leave the Angeles Funeral Home in the Crenshaw district and will make its way to Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Hollywood Hills. Hussle will then be laid to rest in a private afternoon ceremony.His casket was taken on a 25-mile tour of the city and thousands of people flocked into the streets. 21,000 people -- including big-name celebrities such as Snoop Dogg, Beyonce and Jay-Z -- had been at his three-hour memorial service at Staples Center.Get ready, Disney fans. A hotly anticipated video streaming service, Disney+, was just unveiled Thursday.The new service will host a massive library of classics and new shows, including a live-action "Lady and the Tramp" remake.Fans of "The Simpsons" will also be able to binge-watch all 30 seasons.The streaming service will be ad-free and subscription-based.Disney says the new streaming service will launch on Nov. 12 and will cost $6.99 a month.And SpaceX has made history once again with the first commercial launch of its powerful Falcon Heavy Rocket in Florida.SpaceX also successfully landed all three of its rocket boosters to reuse in future missions -- the first time the company has done that from a single mission.Thursday's launch comes after the initial launch was scrubbed on Wednesday.