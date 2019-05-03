Eyewitness This: California's online dating dangers, apparent gas pump overcharges, 'Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge' reservations

Online dating dangers
Are you single and looking to swipe or click?
Here's your warning -- a new study ranks California among the top states where it's most dangerous to date online.
Scientists came up with the rankings by using factors like STD rates, violent crime statistics and sex-education data.
Alaska ranks as the most dangerous -- followed by Louisiana and Mississippi. California ranks 9th most dangerous. The safest states? Vermont, West Virginia and New Hampshire.
Gas snafu?
For the second time in as many days, a customer was charged too much for gas. The latest incident happened in Fontana.
Ryan Siegfried said as he finished filling up his gas tank at an Arco station, he noticed the meter kept on going. Siegfried said while he was only charged an extra 31 cents, it is not the first time it's happened to him.
And the previous day in Hacienda Heights, another customer noticed the same thing happened to him.
A county spokesperson said it was up to the gas station to fix the problem.
Star Wars Land reservations
If you're excited about the new "Star Wars Galaxy's Edge" at Disneyland, the system for online reservations is set to go live at 10 a.m. Thursday morning.
And if you want to be one of the first people there when it opens at the end of the month, you will need a reservation.
There's no cost to make that reservation, but they are subject to availability.
At 8 a.m. Thursday, specific details about reservations were made available on the Disney Parks blog and Disneyland app.
