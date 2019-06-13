Eyewitness This: Prison pot in California, Hollywood Burbank Airport named best in U.S., 'Good Burger' pop-up coming to West Hollywood

Here are some stories to start your day.California inmates can now have pot in prison as long as they don't inhale.There's an appeals court ruling and because California voters legalized recreational possession of less than an ounce of cannabis in 2016, inmates can legally possess marijuana behind bars without facing state charges.But the court does say that state law does prohibit smoking or consuming weed in prison.This new ruling will prevent inmates from having years added to their sentences for simple possession.A top travel guide ranks Hollywood Burbank Airport as the best in the nation, while Los Angeles International Airport sits at the bottom of the list as the worst in the world.Fodor's Travel released its inaugural airport rankings.The guide says Burbank Airport ranks No. 1 because it is mostly hassle-free.They add that it also has affordable parking, easy shuttle access, great food and it's easy to navigate terminals.The guide says LAX was the worst due to traffic and non-stop construction.An airport spokesperson says LAX is in the middle of a $14 billion modernization program.Nickelodeon is launching a "Good Burger" pop-up restaurant in West Hollywood.The "Good Burger" skits became famous as part of the "All That" series and comes ahead of a reboot of the show.The team behind "Saved by the Max," the "Saved by the Bell"-themed diner is partnering with the network to help bring "Good Burger" to life.The pop-up won't open until July 10, but you can purchase tickets starting June 17.