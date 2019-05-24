Society

Eyewitness This: California moving away from paper receipts, suspected online dating scammer arrested, 'Aladdin' opens in theaters

Here are some stories to start your day.

Single women scammed

A Woodland Hills man is in custody, accused of scamming women out of thousands of dollars.

According to police, Wilson Jackson targeted dozens of single women through social media and other websites, saying he wanted a relationship.

Some of those women live in California but most of the victims were out of state, investigators said.

Police said when the women were asleep or using the bathroom, Jackson would go into their purse and steal their checking account information or debit and credit card.

Phasing out paper receipts

Those extra-long paper receipts could soon be a thing of the past in California.

The state assembly approved a bill Thursday that requires businesses to provide paper receipts only upon request, starting in 2022.

Then by 2024, businesses must let customers choose between no receipt, an e-receipt, or a paper one.

According to Green America, up to 3 million trees and 9 billion gallons of water in the U.S. are used to create receipts.

The bill now heads to the senate.

Re-imagined 'Aladdin' opens

Disney's "Aladdin" is now in theaters. And if you're looking for a more interactive experience, the El Capitan Theater is ready to deliver.

Fans lined up at the historic theater in Hollywood Friday morning where a rare limited-edition collector's pin marking the movie's release was unveiled.

It's been 27 years since the last "Aladdin" feature film, which has now been reimagined in an amazing live-action version starring Will Smith as Genie.

The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of ABC7.
