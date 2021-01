EMBED >More News Videos National Geographic photographer Louie Palu documents the siege inside the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6.

ORANGE, Calif. (KABC) -- Many are calling for the firing of a Chapman University law professor after he spoke out at a pro-Trump rally in Washington, D.C., just hours before the deadly siege on the capitol.John Eastman stood alongside Rudy Giuliani at a "Stop the Steal" rally, where the crowd was urged to march to the capitol building.More than 1,400 people, including Eastman's colleagues, have signed an online petition demanding he be fired.University president Daniel Struppa says he can't do that since the school only allows for termination of a faculty member if they're found guilty of a felony or disbarred.