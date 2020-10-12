Fans descend on Staples Center in downtown LA after Lakers win championship

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Fans gathered outside the Staples Center in downtown Los Angeles after the Lakers took home their 17th NBA title Sunday.Despite coronavirus restrictions currently in place, fans flooded the streets to celebrate the "Purple and Gold" winning their first championship since 2010.Public health officials warned fans earlier in the week to celebrate at home due to the pandemic.The crowd was mostly peaceful, but there were isolated reports of small groups throwing rocks and bottles at police.The celebration prompted a response from Los Angeles police, who were dressed in riot gear.