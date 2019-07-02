Society

Firefighters, police make final safety preparations ahead of AmericaFest fireworks show

PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- Pasadena firefighters spent Tuesday preparing for AmericaFest, Southern California's largest 4th of July fireworks display.

Crews sprayed 14,000 gallons of Phos-Chek wildfire retardant to high-risk brush areas surrounding Rose Bowl Stadium - a preventative measure that is effective for months in keeping trees and grassland from burning.

"Just when we thought things couldn't get any worse, this is a year that's gonna be worse than any other, is what the projections are telling us," Pasadena Fire Chief Bertral Washington said.

Fire and police officials are urging those who want to view fireworks to go to a professional show around the city. Setting off fireworks yourself is illegal.

"It's important for us to remind everybody to enjoy the holiday but to stay safe and avoid the use of personal fireworks," Pasadena Police Chief John Perez said.

LAPD Chief Michel Moore also tweeted a word of caution.

"The risk is not worth the reward, $500 fine per offense, and a very high probability of serious injury," he wrote.



According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, an average of 180 people are hospitalized every day with firework-related injuries around the time of the 4th of July holiday.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societypasadenalos angeles county4th of julyjuly 4thlos angeles fire departmentfireworks
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Ridgecrest earthquake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
New state budget gives L.A. millions to fight homelessness
Despite horse deaths at Santa Anita, Breeders' Cup is coming to the track
Show More
Ridgecrest, Trona communities still reeling from violent earthquakes
VIDEO: Michigan couple rescue opossum struggling in lake
Video shows violent melee at Disneyland's Toontown
Disney's Freeform claps back against 'Little Mermaid' casting critics
25-year-old man shot, killed in Garden Grove home invasion
More TOP STORIES News