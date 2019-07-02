Firefighters, police make final safety preparations ahead of AmericaFest fireworks show

The risk is not worth the reward. $500 fine per offense, and a very high probability of serious injury. Don’t be a statistic this 4th of July—enjoy one the many professional fireworks shows happening around the city this Thursday. https://t.co/3LkAkixJku — Chief Michel Moore (@LAPDChiefMoore) July 2, 2019

PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- Pasadena firefighters spent Tuesday preparing for AmericaFest, Southern California's largest 4th of July fireworks display.Crews sprayed 14,000 gallons of Phos-Chek wildfire retardant to high-risk brush areas surrounding Rose Bowl Stadium - a preventative measure that is effective for months in keeping trees and grassland from burning."Just when we thought things couldn't get any worse, this is a year that's gonna be worse than any other, is what the projections are telling us," Pasadena Fire Chief Bertral Washington said.Fire and police officials are urging those who want to view fireworks to go to a professional show around the city. Setting off fireworks yourself is illegal."It's important for us to remind everybody to enjoy the holiday but to stay safe and avoid the use of personal fireworks," Pasadena Police Chief John Perez said.LAPD Chief Michel Moore also tweeted a word of caution."The risk is not worth the reward, $500 fine per offense, and a very high probability of serious injury," he wrote.According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, an average of 180 people are hospitalized every day with firework-related injuries around the time of the 4th of July holiday.