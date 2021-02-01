Tiny homes community opens in North Hollywood to help combat homeless crisis

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=9068845" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Redondo Beach is setting up a community of tiny Pallet homes to help get the homeless off the streets as they transition to permanent housing.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Hope of the Valley Rescue Mission, a faith-based non-profit organization, is working to end the ever worsening homeless crisis in Los Angeles.They operate various shelters across the city and a job center. And on Monday, Hope of the Valley opened L.A.'s first ever tiny homes community in North Hollywood."One of the most powerful things is when we see people come into this shelter, people that had been living out in the elements, in a tent, under a freeway," said Ken Craft, president and CEO of Hope Valley Rescue Mission.These houses are life-changing.To live here, residents had to be homeless, 18 years and older, and living within a 3-mile radius."When they walk into a place and they see it's theirs, there's four windows, there's fresh air coming in, they can actually stay warm at night, they can stay cool when it's hot, " said Craft.This location on Chandler Street will have 40 homes and 75 beds.In April, a second tiny homes community is expected to open in Alexandria Park. It will have 103 homes and 200 beds.New residents moving into their brand new tiny homes will walk in to find two beds, shelves for storage, heat and air conditioning and personalized welcome messages.On site meals, showers, access to mental health services, and job training are provided but not required.Each tiny home costs about $7,500 to build, that includes the cost of labor and materials.The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority (LAHSA) manages the funding.No alcohol is allowed on site and there is a curfew.The tiny homes housing is temporary, but no time limits are in place.Residents can live there for free, so long as they are on a positive pathway to permanent housing."Especially for so many women who are living on the streets, they've been abused, they've been traumatized. To be able to come into their own private space, close the door, lock it... this is a place of safety where they can start their life again," said Craft.