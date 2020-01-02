Society

Rose Parade 2020: Colorful floats, marching bands fill the streets of Pasadena

By and ABC7.com staff
PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- Marching bands and elaborate floats moved through the streets of Pasadena as the 131st Rose Parade drew hundreds of thousands of spectators on New Year's Day.

A flyover by a B-2 stealth bomber and a performance by singer Ally Brooke kicked off the annual extravaganza. It featured dozens of colorful floats decked out with countless flowers, showcasing the theme of "The Power of Hope."

Spectators traveled from near and far to take in the sights and sounds of this year's festivities.

"We did make a trek. We came out of a blizzard and we're so excited to be here," one Minnesota resident said.

Many even camped out overnight on the sidewalks, braving chilly temperatures, just to ensure a view of the 5 1/2-mile route.

From the floats, many of which took a year to prepare, to the music performances and equestrian entertainment, it was a day to remember.

The grand marshals were actresses Rita Moreno and Gina Torres and Olympic gymnast Laurie Hernandez.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societypasadenalos angeles countyrose paradenew year's day
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
David Stern, former NBA commissioner, dies at 77
SoCal history: A look back at moments that defined TV
Lake Forest: Man dies after being found shot in alley; shooter at large
'Captain America' actress charged with killing mom
Federal agency will investigate deadly Tesla crash in Harbor Gateway
Pope: Sorry I lost patience with hand-shaker who yanked me
LA rings in 2020 with celebration at Grand Park
Show More
Central California authorities ask for help in search for missing mom
Suspect hospitalized after shootout with Costa Mesa police
2 arrested in fatal stabbing of 62-year-old Tustin man
Woman says 'Yes To' mask burned her stepdaughter's face
VIDEO: Doctor frees dog caught in moving elevator
More TOP STORIES News