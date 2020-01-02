Rose Parade 2020: Colorful floats, marching bands fill the streets of Pasadena

PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- Marching bands and elaborate floats moved through the streets of Pasadena as the 131st Rose Parade drew hundreds of thousands of spectators on New Year's Day.A flyover by a B-2 stealth bomber and a performance by singer Ally Brooke kicked off the annual extravaganza. It featured dozens of colorful floats decked out with countless flowers, showcasing the theme of "The Power of Hope."Spectators traveled from near and far to take in the sights and sounds of this year's festivities."We did make a trek. We came out of a blizzard and we're so excited to be here," one Minnesota resident said.Many even camped out overnight on the sidewalks, braving chilly temperatures, just to ensure a view of the 5 1/2-mile route.From the floats, many of which took a year to prepare, to the music performances and equestrian entertainment, it was a day to remember.The grand marshals were actresses Rita Moreno and Gina Torres and Olympic gymnast Laurie Hernandez.