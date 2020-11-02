Society

Former members of rival gangs call on South Los Angeles neighborhoods to get out and vote

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Former members of two rival gangs from Compton held a community event over the weekend to call on all South Los Angeles neighborhoods to get out and vote in the 2020 election.

Some ex-Bloods and Crips, who now call themselves peacemakers, are unable to vote due to criminal records, but they still urged those who can vote to take this opportunity to let their voices be heard.

"We want to let all the Bloods and Crips know across the states that it's time to come together and be a voice in your community," said community organizer Carnell Thomas. "The time is not around to sit on the sidelines and point fingers. It's time to get involved."

The organizers also encouraged voters to pay closer attention to state and local propositions -- and not just the presidential race.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysouth los angeleslos angeles countyvoter informationvote 20202020 presidential electiongang
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LA businesses preparing for possible unrest during election
Did rescued Woodland Hills hiker stage her disappearance?
Pro-Trump caravan blocks center in Temecula
Unique mobile voting center in Culver City looks to attract voters
Judge tosses out GOP-led effort to disqualify drive-thru ballots in Houston
Pro-Armenia protestors block Hollywood Boulevard
Trump supporters hold car rally across San Fernando Valley
Show More
Jeannie Mai hospitalized, withdraws from 'DWTS'
Under Trump, citizenship and visa agency focuses on fraud
Trump, Biden stop in key states as 2020 campaigns near end
Salt Life founder charged in death of 18-year-old woman
Body found inside parked car in West Hollywood
More TOP STORIES News