eyewitness newsmakers

Mayor Garcetti to continue water restrictions despite end of drought

EMBED <>More Videos

The state of California declared the drought is over - don't touch your sprinkler programming. L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti says the city is not easing watering restrictions because the next "drought is right around the corner."

By
The state of California declared the drought is over - but don't touch your sprinkler programming. Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti says the city is not easing watering restrictions because the next "drought is right around the corner," and conservation is "the new normal." He made his comments on the latest installment of Ask the Mayor on Eyewitness Newsmakers.

The city of Los Angeles is about to rewrite its own Green New Deal. Garcetti plans to announce an update next month. It will advance the sustainable goals he set out over four years ago and will include not only 100 percent wastewater recycling at the Hyperion Plant, but the phasing out of the three gas fired power plants on the coast. The mayor responds to critics who say this will increase ratepayer bills by saying it will cost more not to have goals of sustainability.

Homelessness continues to be a focus of viewer questions. Even though the city lost another round in court, Garcetti says he's not giving up on efforts to clean up Skid Row. He pointed out that while the court ruling says the city cannot pick up homeless property off the Skid Row sidewalks, it can clean streets everywhere else. He said he plans to sit down with Skid Row with advocates for the 54-block area downtown and try to find solutions for the area.

Although there is an affordable housing shortage, there are thousands of vacancies in Los Angeles. The mayor responded to a viewer suggestion, saying he is willing to consider a tax on empty apartments and to provide vouchers for rent.

"I've always said there are enough units," Garcetti said, adding people need to be matched with rental units.

Whether it's tunnels or a monorail, Garcetti says the city will soon decide how to get mass transit on the 405 to ease congestion.

"Before I leave as mayor, I dream of a day we'll get through the Sepulveda Pass and not just in bumper to bumper traffic," he said. A tunnel or tunnels under the 405 or a monorail is under consideration.

The mayor discussed two massive projects that have just broken ground. A $5 billion "People Mover" for LAX will be an electric elevated train taking passengers to terminals in the airport loop. It is the city's largest public works project.

Ground has also finally been broken on The Grand, a billion dollar mixed-use Frank Gehry designed project across from Disney Concert Hall.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
societylos angeleslos angeles countyenvironmentartwatereric garcettieyewitness newsmakerslos angeles international airporttrafficcalifornia
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
EYEWITNESS NEWSMAKERS
County seeks new federal funding for mental health crisis
City Attorney discusses Aliso Canyon gas leak settlement
LA County drops plan for $2B jail in favor of mental health facility
With teachers' strike settled, campaign for more education funding begins
TOP STORIES
5 charged in Sunland-Tujunga stabbing, carjacking of pregnant woman
Michael Avenatti charged with extortion, bank and wire fraud
Uber, Lyft drivers hold Los Angeles protest over wages
Father arrested after young son was brought into CHLA with severe injuries
Body found in industrial area of Compton
WATCH: Newly-released video shows Wallenda family accident in 2017
5-month-old baby dies after parents perform home circumcision
Show More
Mueller report summary: No collusion between Trump, Russia
Woman, 2 kids rescued in Palmdale desert after alleged kidnapping
Father of Sandy Hook victim takes own life inside town hall
Teacher who donated salary to poor wins $1M prize
Eyewitness This: IE bloodhound nabs assault suspect, sugary drinks tax, $750M Powerball jackpot
More TOP STORIES News