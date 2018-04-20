SOCIETY

George and Barbara Bush: A love story

EMBED </>More Videos

If you need evidence that true love exists, look no further than George H.W. and Barbara Bush. (Shepard Sherbell/CORBIS SABA/Corbis via Getty Images)

Editor's Note: This story was published for George H.W. and Barbara Bush's anniversary. Barbara passed away on April 17.

They are the longest-married couple in presidential history and if you need evidence that true love exists, look no further than George H.W. and Barbara Bush.

The couple celebrated their 73rd wedding anniversary in January. After a long-distance courtship, the two wed on Jan. 6, 1945. The lovebirds met at a dance in 1941 when George H.W. Bush was 16 years old and Barbara was home from boarding school during a holiday break. They were engaged right before he was shipped overseas as a naval pilot during World War II and married in Rye, N.Y.

Their six children include former President George W. Bush and former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush.

RELATED: George H.W. Bush's love letter to Barbara proves love is as strong as ever

President Bush and Barbara sat down with Barbara Walters on Jan. 20, 1989 before they moved into the White House.

In a candid interview, Walters asked them to describe each other.

EMBED More News Videos

1989 Barbara Walters interview with President and Mrs. Bush

SPECIAL INTERACTIVE: Barbara Bush, A Life Well Read

Related Topics:
societygeorge h.w. bushmarriagerelationshipsgood newsfeel goodbarbara bush
SOCIETY
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Garcetti proposes changes to DROP program to stop system abuse
Top stories from ABC7 on Instagram
7-day planner
Robin Leach of 'Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous' has died
More Society
Top Stories
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Show More
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
Child misconduct investigation widens for former Catholic priest arrested in Banning
More News