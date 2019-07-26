Glendora couple banned from Home Depot for 3 years after staging protest outside store

A Glendora couple says they've been banned from The Home Depot for three years and threatened with arrest after they covered their SUV in signs criticizing the home improvement chain's corporate management.Liz and Robert Didier say subcontractors hired through The Home Depot improperly installed doors and windows at their home. Several of the sliding glass doors were also the wrong style.The Didiers claim they told the installers to stop work and contacted Home Depot managers after discovering the problems. The couple wanted the chain to send the correct doors and new installers."They kept saying they were going to come out and look at it," Liz Didier told Eyewitness News. "One day they did send three guys out. All they told us was, 'We'll take care of it. You'll be happy when we're done.' We never heard from them, never heard from them again."She says they hoped to pressure The Home Depot into rectifying the problem by staging a small demonstration in the Glendora store's parking lot. They attached several large poster boards to their SUV, complimenting the workers at the local store, but criticizing Home Depot's corporate managers.Home Depot called the police and informed the Didiers that they were now banned from all Home Depot stores for three years. A notice handed to Liz to sign said she could be arrested if she entered a store."Banned from shopping at Home Depot for three years! I'm not a criminal," said Liz. "I didn't do anything wrong. But they said if my husband or I show up at any Home Depot, we will be arrested on the spot."Eyewitness News reached out to The Home Depot, which issued this statement: "Unfortunately, Ms. Didier demanded the subcontractors leave her home so they were unable to complete the work. Despite that, we've offered her a refund for the work that's not finished and we have repeatedly agreed to significant refunds for projects and purchases over the years."A Home Depot spokesperson tells Eyewitness News the couple was offered a refund amount of $5,000. The Didiers say they know nothing of a refund offer, but have receipts showing they paid The Home Depot $20,320 for the doors, windows and installation.Fire ripped through the Didier's house last December and the couple says they're struck in construction limbo until the doors and windows are installed."We can't drywall, we can't do anything else in our home to move on," said Liz.