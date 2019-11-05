Society

Family heirloom found among ruins of home destroyed by Getty Fire, 1961 Bel Air Fire

By ABC7.com staff
BRENTWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A family heirloom that survived two fires in Brentwood was returned to its rightful owner by the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Members of Engine 89 found a ring box in front a home destroyed by the Getty Fire. The home was one that had been rebuilt after being destroyed in the Bel Air Fire in 1961.

Once residents were able to return to their homes, members of the fire department set out to find the ring's owner.

The owner told the LAFD that the ring belonged to her mother who lived in the home when it was destroyed in 1961. Her mother was in the home when she was asked to evacuate for the Getty Fire.

Firefighters said the family is "speechless and beyond happy" to have the ring back.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societybel airlos angeleslos angeles countybrentwoodbrush firefire departmentsfirelos angeles fire departmentfeel good
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family calls for justice in triple fatal Long Beach crash
Borderline shooting: Victim's family reflects on anniversary
Homeless housing proposal sparks outcry from some Chatsworth residents
Highland day care facility operator suspected of child cruelty
Election Day 2019: sales tax increase a hot issue
9 members of American family, including babies, killed in Mexico
Only STEAM preschool in Inglewood celebrates its 20th anniversary
Show More
Sherman Oaks hit-and-run: Man left for dead as dozens drive by
LAX to expand rideshare pickup lot amid complaints
SPONSORED: Woman behind Laundry of Love nominated for ABC7's 'Pay if Forward' contest
LeBron building housing for families at his hometown school
Photos detail inmates' escape from CA jail
More TOP STORIES News