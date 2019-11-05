Family heirloom found among ruins of home destroyed by Getty Fire, 1961 Bel Air Fire

BRENTWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A family heirloom that survived two fires in Brentwood was returned to its rightful owner by the Los Angeles Fire Department.Members of Engine 89 found a ring box in front a home destroyed by the Getty Fire. The home was one that had been rebuilt after being destroyed in the Bel Air Fire in 1961.Once residents were able to return to their homes, members of the fire department set out to find the ring's owner.The owner told the LAFD that the ring belonged to her mother who lived in the home when it was destroyed in 1961. Her mother was in the home when she was asked to evacuate for the Getty Fire.Firefighters said the family is "speechless and beyond happy" to have the ring back.