Coronavirus California

Here's a breakdown of each tier in California's new reopening framework

Gov. Newsom laid out a new 4-tier color-coded system for tracking COVID-19 trends in various counties.
By
Governor Gavin Newsom recently announced California now has a four-tier color-coded system for tracking COVID-19 trends. The new system will determine when counties can move forward with business reopenings as we head into flu season.

The four tiers are purple, red, orange and yellow. Schools will not be allowed to open in counties in the "purple" category, and in order to move out of a tier, there is a 21-day waiting period.

Purple represents counties with widespread cases, red reflects areas with a substantial amount of cases, orange is the moderate tier, and yellow represents counties with a minimal amount of cases.

The first weekly assessment will begin September 8th.

To learn more about each tier, watch the video above.

See the map below to find out where your county stands


App users: For a better experience, click here to view the full map in a new window

Follow Ashley on social media:

Facebook.com/abc7ashley
Twitter.com/abc7ashley
Instagram.com/abc7ashley
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyinglewoodlos angeles countycaliforniagavin newsomcommunity journalistcoronavirus californiacoronavirusin the communitycovid 19 pandemicreopening californiacovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
5 counties allowed to reopen more businesses, Newsom says
5 CA counties downgraded from 'purple' to 'red'
Live COVID briefings from public health officials
COVID-19 hospitalizations continue steady decline
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
5 counties allowed to reopen more businesses, Newsom says
OC moves up on state's COVID monitoring system
Monrovia residents warned of potential evacuations amid Bobcat Fire
7 shot to death at illegal marijuana grow in Riverside County
Denver under winter weather advisory 2 days after city hit 101 degrees
Demonstrators, deputies clash at protest over Dijon Kizzee shooting
SoFi Stadium hosts ribbon cutting ceremony
Show More
Kaepernick returns to Madden for first time since 2016
El Dorado Fire burns over 10,000 acres near Yucaipa
Creek Fire: 143,929 acres now burned, new evacuation orders issued
What led to 28 Ft. Hood soldiers' deaths? Congress wants to know
SoCal weather: Santa Ana winds return to region Tuesday
More TOP STORIES News