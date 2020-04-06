Coronavirus

Here's a list of SoCal churches holding virtual Holy Week services

For millions, Holy Week marks a sacred time, but this year amid the coronavirus pandemic, many worshipers will attend service virtually. Here are some SoCal churches holding Good Friday and Easter services online.

Cathedral of Our Lady of Angels will stream Easter Mass services.

For details visit: facebook.com/lacatholics, lacatholics.org/mass-for-the-homebound

C3 Los Angeles will stream Easter service at 9 a.m.
c3losangeles.com
live.c3losangeles.com

Harvest Church Fellowship in Riverside will stream Good Friday service beginning every two hours from 8 a.m.-8 p.m., Easter service will be held every two hours beginning at 8 a.m. through 8 p.m.
https://harvest.org/live

Mosaic church in Los Angeles will stream Good Friday services at 10 a.m., 12 p.m., 2 p.m., 4 p.m., 6 p.m. and 8 p.m., Easter services will be held at 10 a.m., 12 p.m., 2 p.m., 4 p.m., 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.
mosaic.org
https://mosaic.org/Easter

North Hollywood First United Methodist Church will stream Good Friday service at 7 p.m, Easter service at 10:30 a.m.
www.nohofumc.org
www.facebook.com/nohofumc1

OASIS in Los Angeles will stream Good Friday at 7:30pm and Easter services at 9 a.m., 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.
oasisla.org/

Pacific Crossroads Church in Santa Monica will stream Good Friday service at 7 p.m., Easter service at 10 a.m.
pacificcrossroads.org

Prince of Peace Episcopal Church in Woodland Hills will stream Easter service at 10 a.m.
www.popwh.org/happenings.html

Saddleback Church in Lake Forest, with campuses throughout SoCal, will host Easter service online at 9 a.m.
saddleback.com
youtube.com

The Grove Community Church in Riverside will stream Easter service at 9 a.m. and 10:45 a.m.
http://www.thegrove.live/

West Valley Christian Church in West Hills will stream Good Friday service at 5 p.m., Easter service at 10:45 a.m.
wvcch.online.church

Whittier Area Community Church will stream Easter services at 8 a.m., 9:30 a.m., 11 a.m. and 5 p.m.
https://wacc.aspireonemedia.com/
https://wacc.tv/
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysouthern californiasouthern californiacoronaviruschurcheaster
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Comedian Cat Cohen Is Using Live Streaming on instagram to Help Other Comics During the Coronavirus Pandemic
LIVE: Orange County officials give COVID-19 update
Trump tempers officials' grave virus assessments with optimism
COVID-19 SoCal update: LA County death toll rises to 147
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LA County residents urged to skip grocery shopping this week
COVID-19 SoCal update: LA County death toll rises to 147
LIVE: Orange County officials give COVID-19 update
SoCal storm: Rain, snow to last through mid-week
LA reaches settlement over alleged at-home COVID-19 test kits
Coronavirus news update: Monday, April 6
Ventura County church faces backlash for defying physical distancing orders
Show More
LA doctor seeing success with hydroxychloroquine to treat COVID-19
18-year-old claims she would 'willfully spread' COVID-19
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson moved to intensive care
How to keep food fresh as White House warns to avoid stores
Ralphs parent company testing one-way aisles as COVID-19 precaution
More TOP STORIES News