Society

High school student with autism wows crowd with choir performance

WEST LAFAYETTE, Indiana -- A video of a high school choir performance is going viral for showing the world what inclusion looks like.

The video posted to Twitter on May 3 shows a high school student with autism take the stage as part of a featured duet.

The audience erupts into cheers and applause as 16-year-old Tommy finishes his part -- but the best part is his joyful reaction and pride in himself.

Tommy was diagnosed with autism when he was about 3 years old and did not talk until he was 4. Because of his developmental delays, doctors told his parents he would likely not be able to form relationships or friendships with peers -- fortunately his dad says doctors could not have been more wrong.

"While Tommy still is developmentally delayed, he is a vibrant and outgoing sophomore in his high school," his dad Will Sondgerath said. "He has been singing with his classmates in choir since he was 12 and he loves to perform."

Tommy's dad says he also participates on the school's unified track and basketball teams where he throws the shot put and runs the 100-meter dash. He will even play on the school's baseball team this summer for the eighth year in a row.

"What makes this so special for my wife and I is how the school has been very inclusive of its kids with special needs -- the teachers, coaches, administrators and especially the students," Sondgerath said. "Tommy's classmates take Tommy and his peers under their wings and it is so special to see."

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyindianaautismhigh schoolu.s. & world
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Exotic bird turns out to be seagull doused in curry
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
Activists worry about potential abuse of face scans for ICE
SoCal contractor reveals lessons learned about earthquake insurance
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Show More
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
Kids with hand differences show how to climb rocks without hands
California to pay off nearly $60 million in student loans for doctors
Young photographer captures L.A.'s homeless to humanize issue
New state budget gives L.A. millions to fight homelessness
More TOP STORIES News