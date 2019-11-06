Holiday ice skating in Southern California

LOS ANGELES COUNTY
Ice at Santa Monica
1324 Fifth Street, Santa Monica
November 7 (currently postponed, check their site for updates) through January 20
Admission to the 8,000-square-foot rink is $15 with skate rental. You can also take a skating class or sign up for private lessons.
downtownsm.com
Holiday Ice Rink DTLA
532 S. Olive Street, Los Angeles
November 14 through January 20
You can glide around the rink while surrounded by the city skyline, under the sun or the stars. They'll be featuring guest DJ nights, skating exhibitions, ice showcases and themed skating events throughout the season.
holidayicerinkdowntownla.com
Holiday Ice at Westfield Topanga in Canoga Park
6100 Topanga Canyon Blvd, Woodland Hills
November 20 through January 6
Enjoy outdoor ice skating from the L.A. Kings, while taking advantage of the great shopping and dining at the Westfield Topanga mall.
lakingsholidayice.com
Queen Mary Christmas
1126 Queens Hwy, Long Beach
November 29 through January 1
Slip on a pair of skates and glide around the True North Ice Rink located on the uppermost deck of the Queen Mary - 181 feet above sea level - with a 360-degree panoramic view of the Long Beach harbor and skyline.
queenmary.com
The RINK in Downtown Burbank
275 E Olive Avenue, Burbank
December 12 through January 5
The Rink in Downtown Burbank is just steps away from more than 400 shops and restaurants, and the recently renovated Burbank Town Center.
visitburbank.com
ORANGE COUNTY
Irvine Spectrum Center - Giant Wheel Court
670 Spectrum Center Drive, Irvine
Now open through January 1
Lace up those ice skates and head to the Giant Wheel Court. Over 25,000 skaters will visit the Anaheim Ducks-sponsored rink this holiday season. You can enjoy the facility seven days a week until 11pm, and Thursdays have themed skating. Purchase your tickets online to skip the lines.
irvinespectrum.com
Winter Fest at the OC Fair & Event Center
88 Fair Drive, Costa Mesa
December 19 through January 5
You can enjoy ice skating on SoCal's largest outdoor ice rink under the stars. Ice tube down an 8-lane, 150-foot mountain. Play and slide in the snow with fresh snow blown in daily.
winterfestoc.com
INLAND EMPIRE
Silver Bells Arena at SkyPark Santa's Village
28950 Ca-18, Skyforest
November 7 (Thursday - Sunday only in November until 11/25) through January 5
In the winter, the arena transforms into a skating pond that the whole family can enjoy. The North Pole-themed rink is nestled in the forest, surrounded by tall pine trees. Night skating is available certain evenings, giving a magnificent view of the stars.
skyparksantasvillage.com
Temecula On Ice
41902 Main Street, Temecula
November 18 through January 12
Peltzer Farms will be featuring a full on Ice Rink! We're talkin' an 100ft x 65ft ice skating rink people! Open daily from 3-9pm with the Grand Opening November 23rd! 3pm, 4:30pm, 6pm, and 7:30pm daily. Tickets can be pre-purchased online.
visittemeculavalley.com
VENTURA COUNTY
HOLIDAY ICE RINK at The Lakes
2200 Thousand Oaks Blvd, Thousand Oaks
November 17 through January 27
Get ready to skate The Lakes this season with festive music, hot chocolate, and plenty of holiday cheer to go around.
shoplakes.com
