Holiday ice skating in Southern California

Here's a list of holiday ice skating rinks around Southern California. Share your favorites with #abc7eyewitness!1324 Fifth Street, Santa MonicaNovember 7 (currently postponed, check their site for updates) through January 20Admission to the 8,000-square-foot rink is $15 with skate rental. You can also take a skating class or sign up for private lessons.532 S. Olive Street, Los AngelesNovember 14 through January 20You can glide around the rink while surrounded by the city skyline, under the sun or the stars. They'll be featuring guest DJ nights, skating exhibitions, ice showcases and themed skating events throughout the season.6100 Topanga Canyon Blvd, Woodland HillsNovember 20 through January 6Enjoy outdoor ice skating from the L.A. Kings, while taking advantage of the great shopping and dining at the Westfield Topanga mall.1126 Queens Hwy, Long BeachNovember 29 through January 1Slip on a pair of skates and glide around the True North Ice Rink located on the uppermost deck of the Queen Mary - 181 feet above sea level - with a 360-degree panoramic view of the Long Beach harbor and skyline.275 E Olive Avenue, BurbankDecember 12 through January 5The Rink in Downtown Burbank is just steps away from more than 400 shops and restaurants, and the recently renovated Burbank Town Center.670 Spectrum Center Drive, IrvineNow open through January 1Lace up those ice skates and head to the Giant Wheel Court. Over 25,000 skaters will visit the Anaheim Ducks-sponsored rink this holiday season. You can enjoy the facility seven days a week until 11pm, and Thursdays have themed skating. Purchase your tickets online to skip the lines.88 Fair Drive, Costa MesaDecember 19 through January 5You can enjoy ice skating on SoCal's largest outdoor ice rink under the stars. Ice tube down an 8-lane, 150-foot mountain. Play and slide in the snow with fresh snow blown in daily.28950 Ca-18, SkyforestNovember 7 (Thursday - Sunday only in November until 11/25) through January 5In the winter, the arena transforms into a skating pond that the whole family can enjoy. The North Pole-themed rink is nestled in the forest, surrounded by tall pine trees. Night skating is available certain evenings, giving a magnificent view of the stars.41902 Main Street, TemeculaNovember 18 through January 12Peltzer Farms will be featuring a full on Ice Rink! We're talkin' an 100ft x 65ft ice skating rink people! Open daily from 3-9pm with the Grand Opening November 23rd! 3pm, 4:30pm, 6pm, and 7:30pm daily. Tickets can be pre-purchased online.2200 Thousand Oaks Blvd, Thousand OaksNovember 17 through January 27Get ready to skate The Lakes this season with festive music, hot chocolate, and plenty of holiday cheer to go around.If you know about a great local place for holiday ice skating, share it with us on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram using #abc7eyewitness!