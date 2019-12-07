Society

Boys and Girls Club of Hollywood shares mighty message through music at benefit concert

By
HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- The Boys and Girls club of Hollywood had a mighty message to share through their music Friday evening - spread love, not hate.

The kids wrote and produced their own song called "A World with No Bullies" for the club's first annual benefit concert.

Actor and comedian Terry Crews hosted the fundraising event. All of the money raised will go to supporting the club's anti-bullying and literacy programs in Los Angeles.

Crews said having been bullied himself as a child, he knows firsthand how difficult it can be.

"Please know if you are being bullied, please know that there is a way out. There is help and know that you are worth it," said Crews.

The show covered everything from pop to hip-hop to R&B and all of the performers promoted a world free of violence and hate.

Club officials said they hear stories daily from the kids about the bullying they experience.

"It's up to us to be the filter and be the example, to show them that they're not alone in their battle and that they have somebody they can talk to....promote love at the end of the day. That's what it's about - community," said rapper Rapsody.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhollywoodlos angeleslos angeles countybullyingfundraiser
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man has paycheck, Christmas money stolen while shopping in DTLA
Supreme Court weighs if cities can kick homeless off sidewalks
Rain doesn't dampen holiday fun in Pasadena
PG&E announces $13B settlement for claims related to NorCal wildfires, Ghost Ship fire
7th grader with no legs impresses with basketball skills
SoCal weather: Scattered showers expected Saturday and Sunday
LA high school students walk out of class for climate strike
Show More
San Bernardino boy, 11, killed in hit-and-run on I-40
Flesh-eating bacteria linked to heroin kills 7 in California
3.0-magnitude quake strikes south of San Pedro, USGS says
Pensacola shooting suspect was Saudi student; 4 dead: Officials
New baseball and softball training center opens in Inglewood
More TOP STORIES News