Boys and Girls Club of Hollywood shares mighty message through music at benefit concert

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- The Boys and Girls club of Hollywood had a mighty message to share through their music Friday evening - spread love, not hate.The kids wrote and produced their own song called "A World with No Bullies" for the club's first annual benefit concert.Actor and comedian Terry Crews hosted the fundraising event. All of the money raised will go to supporting the club's anti-bullying and literacy programs in Los Angeles.Crews said having been bullied himself as a child, he knows firsthand how difficult it can be."Please know if you are being bullied, please know that there is a way out. There is help and know that you are worth it," said Crews.The show covered everything from pop to hip-hop to R&B and all of the performers promoted a world free of violence and hate.Club officials said they hear stories daily from the kids about the bullying they experience."It's up to us to be the filter and be the example, to show them that they're not alone in their battle and that they have somebody they can talk to....promote love at the end of the day. That's what it's about - community," said rapper Rapsody.