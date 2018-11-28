SOCIETY

'Home Alone' experience popping up in Hollywood

A pop-up experience with themes from "Home Alone" and other Christmas films is opening in Hollywood Dec.1.

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Just in time for Christmas, a new "Home Alone" pop-up experience is going up in Hollywood.

It even includes a "booby trap collage" so you can learn to defend your house from rascally burglars if your family leaves you behind for the holidays like Macaulay Culkin.

It's part of a larger pop-up called Happy Holidays Hollywood with themes from other holiday movies like "Bad Santa" and "A Christmas Story," along with ice skating and other entertainment.

The pop-up opens Dec. 1. Tickets are $40 in advance or $50 at the door. More information is available here.
