L.A.'s Homeboy Industries honored for humanitarian work to help alleviate human suffering

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Homeboy Industries has won the 2020 Conrad Hilton Humanitarian Prize. The honor comes with honor comes with a $2.5 million prize, and is presented to a nonprofit for making "extraordinary contributions" toward alleviating human suffering.

Homeboy Industries is dedicated to helping former inmates and gang members turn their lives around. Its founder, Father Gregory Boyle tweeted the prize money will support Homeboy's many initiatives, expand current programs and develop new ones.

Since 1988, Homeboy Industries has given gang members and incarcerated men and women a chance to work, find safe housing, and make a new life. Their future vision, called "2030 Ambition," seeks to change the way the world views and treats those on the margins of society.
