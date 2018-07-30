SOCIETY

Homeless college graduate hands out resumes on San Jose street, gets more than 200 job offers

A homeless man from Texas is getting job offers after handing out resumes.

SAN JOSE, Calif. --
A homeless college grad in Northern California is closer to finding a job, thanks to social media and his determination despite his current situation.

A woman snapped a photo of David Casarez on a street corner in San Jose holding a sign stating, "Homeless. Hungry for success. Take a resume."

Casarez, who is a Texas A&M graduate, moved to Silicon Valley to launch his own tech startup. But the web designer ran out of money and has been sleeping in his car since June.

After the photo of him in a dress shirt and tie with his sign was shared on Twitter, he said he's received more than 200 job offers.

Some of the companies that showed interest in Casarez include Google, Pandora and Netflix.
