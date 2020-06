EMBED >More News Videos Community members placed thousands of roses on the sidewalk outside the Hall of Justice in downtown Los Angeles, in what organizers described as a tribute to victims of the Los Angeles County jail system.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Disturbing images show a man in a wheelchair, bruised and bloody in Downtown Los Angeles earlier this week.Eyewitnesses say the homeless man was hit in the eye with a rubber bullet as a street protest passed him by.Thousands of people joined protests and demonstrations throughout Southern California over the in-custody death of George Floyd and racial injustice throughout the week.The Los Angeles Police Department says it is aware for the images on social media and is now investigating.