SOCIETY

'Coastal Cleanup Day' in Santa Monica brings out hundreds of volunteers

EMBED </>More Videos

Volunteers took to the beaches Saturday for "Coastal Cleanup Day" in Santa Monica.

By
SANTA MONICA, Calif. (KABC) --
Volunteers took to the beaches Saturday for "Coastal Cleanup Day" in Santa Monica.

Gloves were passed out to helping hands as volunteers geared up to clean the coast.

"It feels good to help clean up the beach, be part of a community event," David Chernack of Manhattan Beach said.

More than 1,000 people gathered at the Santa Monica Pier for 'Coastal Cleanup Day,' the world's largest volunteer event to protect the environment.

The local efforts were organized by Heal the Bay.

"Not a lot of people realize that the trash they see on the ground can end up here on the beach or in the ocean, harming our fish and dolphins and whales," Shelley Luce, President and CEO of Heal the Bay, said.

Luce said the ultimate goal is to not have any trash to pick up.

The number one item that we find on beaches is cigarette butts; the other major polluter is plastic.

"Today is a real education day," Luce said. "It's really eye opening for people when they see what happens to the litter that's on our streets, where it ends up."

"Coastal Cleanup Days" are extremely effective. More than 800,000 pounds of trash and recyclables were taken from California's coast and waterways in only three hours last year.

People of all ages joined in the cleanup. Volunteers in more than 150 countries around the world joined in, cleaning thousands of beaches, waterways and inland areas.

"This is how people really connect with their environment, connect with the ocean, feel good that they've really collected some trash and kept it out marine life," Luce said. "And help keep our beaches clean."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societybeachestrashenvironmentcommunitySanta MonicaLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Top stories from ABC7 on Instagram
Teen finds purse with $10,000 inside, turns it in to authorities
LA LGBTQ Center hosts resource fair for veterans in need
Navy vet recalls time on USS Carolina as Florence batters NC coast
More Society
Top Stories
GoFundMe page created for victim of fatal IE car crash
NoHo standoff: Gunman in custody after neighbors' dispute
NC death toll climbs to 10 as Florence pushes through the Carolinas
Canelo Alvarez defeats Gennady Golovkin to claim middleweight title
Border Patrol agent arrested for allegedly killing 4 women
Glendale guitar teacher accused of inappropriately touching child
Woman barricaded in Castaic apartment after shooting at deputies
LA LGBTQ Center hosts resource fair for veterans in need
Show More
Heart transplant recipient visited by Drake discharged from hospital
Mom of MS-13 victim struck, killed at daughter's memorial site
Pedestrian killed in Van Nuys hit-run involving 2 cars
NC woman teams up with Walmart to donate food, clothes to Florence victims
Spanish-speaking Taco Bell worker refuses to help English-speaking customers
More News