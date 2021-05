EMBED >More News Videos Venice Beach is trying to make it easier for visitors who use wheelchairs to access the sand by installing a special mat that will lead all the way to the water's edge.

EMBED >More News Videos The city of Ventura is building its first fully inclusive play area, designed for children of all abilities.

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- In Huntington Beach, accessing the beach is a lot easier now for visitors using wheelchairs thanks to a special mat that was rolled out on the sand.It's the city's first installation of the Mobi-Mat, which is durable walkway across the sand that leads to the water's edge.It's also helpful for people pushing baby strollers at the beach.