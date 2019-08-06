Eyewitness This: I-5 tops list of deadliest highways in the country

Several California thoroughfares made the list of most dangerous U.S. highways for summer travel, according to a new report.
The 5 Freeway is considered the state's deadliest road, followed by the 101 and the 99, according to research from A Secure Life. The study analyzed traffic deaths from 2015 through 2017, with the I-5 topping the list at 192 fatalities. The report also found teenagers are more at risk than anyone, and it found dramatic increases in deadly crashes on the weekends and at night.
