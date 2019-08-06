Society

Eyewitness This: I-5 tops list of deadliest highways in the country

Several California thoroughfares made the list of most dangerous U.S. highways for summer travel, according to a new report.

The 5 Freeway is considered the state's deadliest road, followed by the 101 and the 99, according to research from A Secure Life. The study analyzed traffic deaths from 2015 through 2017, with the I-5 topping the list at 192 fatalities. The report also found teenagers are more at risk than anyone, and it found dramatic increases in deadly crashes on the weekends and at night.

For more stories making headlines, watch Eyewitness This.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societycar crasheyewitness thiscar accidenttravelfatal crashroad safety
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Carjacking victim's 'find my phone' app leads police to Long Beach home
Video: Pet sitter throws puppy to ground at Victorville home
Suspect sought after Glendale shooting leaves man dead
Toni Morrison, author of 'Beloved' and 'Home,' dies at age 88
Grandma stopped Texas teen from carrying out mass shooting
UCLA, former gynecologist facing lawsuit in sexual assault cases
Gun control advocates protest in front of Thousand Oaks gun store
Show More
Woman buys house in New Hampshire, commutes to CA to run business
Missing 4-year-old girl found in pimp's home in Texas
White supremacist subculture growing on social media, experts say
3-year-old falls into manhole in China
Blood bank calls on SoCal community for donations after mass shootings
More TOP STORIES News