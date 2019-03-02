Society

Iconic Hearst Castle now offering night tours

EMBED <>More Videos

California's iconic Hearst Castle is now offering night tours! The 100-minute tour is complete with docents dressed in period attire guiding you through the illuminated castle.

SAN SIMEON, Calif. (KABC) -- Night tours at San Luis Obispo County's iconic Hearst Castle began on Friday.

Guests will be able to visit the castle completely illuminated in the dark.

EMBED More News Videos

Water is flowing again at the iconic Neptune Pool at Hearst Castle.


The nighttime tour guides will be decked-out in 1930s attire, and other guides play household staff attending to the needs of Mr. Hearst's guests.

As you meander through the castle's halls, you'll make your way upstairs to the main library and Mr. Hearst's private Gothic Suite.

Your trip back through time ends in the indoor Roman Pool with its blue and gold mosaics.

You can learn more about the night tour by visiting the Hearst Castle website.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
societynorthern californiamuseumstourism
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Hearst Castle's Neptune Pool being filled again
TOP STORIES
Chino: Deputies, ICE agents raid suspected pot grow houses
Truck overturns on freeway ramp in West Covina, spills beer cans
'Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge' opening dates announced
Ex-Trump campaign boss Manafort to be sentenced in tax fraud
Michael Cohen sues Trump Organization, says it owes him nearly $2M
LA City Council settles lawsuit over homeless property rights
Fired Florida police officer guilty of slaying stranded black motorist
Show More
Charlotte Russe begins going out of business sale
Eyewitness This: Long Beach aerial tram, Lebron's latest feat, Queen Elizabeth II on Instagram
Authorities seek public's help to ID girl found on Hacienda Heights trail
13-year-old girl last seen on Valentine's Day in Lancaster
Rockford shooting suspect arrest warrant issued; task force officer critical
More TOP STORIES News