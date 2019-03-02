Iconic Hearst Castle now offering night tours

Guests will be able to visit the castle completely illuminated in the dark.
The nighttime tour guides will be decked-out in 1930s attire, and other guides play household staff attending to the needs of Mr. Hearst's guests.
As you meander through the castle's halls, you'll make your way upstairs to the main library and Mr. Hearst's private Gothic Suite.
Your trip back through time ends in the indoor Roman Pool with its blue and gold mosaics.
