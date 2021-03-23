Society

8-year-old San Bernardino Girl Scout sells 32,000 boxes of cookies, sets national record

Lilly Bumpus sold more than 32,000 boxes of cookies over the past three months, setting a new national record for the most cookies ever sold in one season.
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (KABC) -- San Bernardino's Lilly Bumpus has just broken the national record for the most Girl Scout cookies ever sold in one season!

The 8-year-old sold more than 32,000 boxes over the past three months. Her troop held a special celebration, where the official total was revealed.

Lilly, who is a cancer survivor, has been in Girl Scouts for four years. She collected more than 5,000 donated boxes to be delivered to other children fighting childhood cancer.

"I thought, 'Wow I never knew I could do that,'" she said. "And it just meant so much to me to see that huge number. It's like the biggest number I've ever seen."

Since Girl Scouts couldn't set up in front of stores this year, Lilly hosted a stand outside her own home. She says it's her dream for any proceeds to go toward childhood cancer research.



MORE | LA area Girl Scouts get creative to sell cookies during pandemic
EMBED More News Videos

Girl Scouts across the greater L.A. area are putting together social media videos and e-commerce websites to sell Thin Mints, Samoas and other favorites.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysan bernardinosan bernardino countyrecordgirl scoutscookies
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Seal Beach police launch hate crime investigation into racist letter
Deputy wounded in Hesperia shooting, suspect in custody
Gun in Colo. grocery store shooting bought 6 days earlier: Officials
Long Beach locals share their love for the coastal community
Hang on to that COVID-19 vaccination card -- it's important
Rainbow lifeguard tower burned down in Long Beach
SoCal father who battled COVID for 3 months finally goes home
Show More
9 CA counties join looser reopening tiers
Yorba Linda's jumbo-sized teddy bears go into hibernation
Rare gray wolf moves farther south into Central CA
Man drives through Diamond Bar protesters at rally against anti-Asian hate
Regal Cinemas, 2nd largest chain in US, to reopen in April
More TOP STORIES News