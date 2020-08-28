Society

Uplifting letters sent to Riverside retirement community helps residents feel connected during pandemic

Thousands of letters sent to a Riverside retirement community have helped residents feel connected during the coronavirus pandemic.
By
RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) -- The coronavirus pandemic has been especially hard for retired living communities.

A volunteer effort is helping some residents feel connected after being isolated during the COVID-19 pandemic. The last several months haven't been easy for people living in Westmont Village, a senior community located in Riverside, but they've received more than 2,000 letters that have helped lift their spirits.

Letters Against Isolation was started amid the pandemic by two sisters in Massachusetts. It had simple beginnings. They wanted to cheer up their own grandparents. But then the idea took off, and they've been sending mail to seniors and complete strangers across the nation.

"We intend to continue to send the letters and cards after the pandemic is over because senior loneliness is not something that's going to go away," said Saffron Patel, co-founder of Letters Against Isolation.

Even though Christina Miller and other residents don't personally know who wrote each card, it helps lift their spirits.

"They always have little pictures, they have little happy faces," said Miller.

For Martha Gonzalez, who's been unable to see many family members in Mexico, she says it's nice to know someone out there took the time.

"Millions across the country care about you," one letter to Gonzalez said. "We'll get through this together, Julia, a teenager from Cambridge, Massachusetts."

WATCH | 7 things we've learned about COVID-19 in the last 7 months
EMBED More News Videos

Since the World Health Organization first tweeted about an outbreak in China on January 4, here are seven things we have learned about COVID-19.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyriversideseniorssenior citizensretirementcovid 19 pandemic
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Protesters plaster LAPD chief's home with anti-police flyers
Trump accepts Republican nomination at the 2020 RNC
Snoop Dogg talks COVID with LA health director, Inglewood mayor
Kyle Rittenhouse, charged in fatal shooting of protesters in Wisconsin
Foster Farms plant in Merced County shut down amid uncontrolled COVID-19 outbreak
OC seeks to reopen schools Sept. 7 if it can stay off watch list, official says
COVID-19 death rate among CA Latinos sharply increasing, UCLA study finds
Show More
LA County Metro proposal would eliminate fares on buses, trains
Suspect in custody, one outstanding after chase in the San Fernando Valley
New 1 carb, low calorie tortilla created at San Fernando factory
Video shows LAPD mow down protester who had hands up
56 arrested in crimes during George Floyd protests in LA
More TOP STORIES News