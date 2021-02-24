homeless

IKEA donating $85,000 to fully furnish new homeless shelter in Costa Mesa

The retail giant says this is the first time it will furnish an entire homeless shelter in the U.S.
COSTA MESA, Calif. (KABC) -- IKEA will furnish a new homeless shelter in Orange County, and it will all be for free.

The retail giant says it is donating $85,000 worth of furniture and design features to the New Bridge Shelter in Costa Mesa, which is expected to open next month.

The store will provide all of the furniture, bedding, towels, office supplies and more.

IKEA employees will visit the 72-bed site near John Wayne Airport next week to paint designs on the walls and begin assembling all of the furnishings and fixtures.

The company says this is the first time it will furnish an entire homeless shelter in the U.S.

Each year, IKEA in Costa Mesa says it picks two initiatives to help the community. This year, those initiatives were hunger and homelessness.

